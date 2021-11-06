BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in BRP by 430.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 133,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

