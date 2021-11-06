Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 245.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

NYSE BIP opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

