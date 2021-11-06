Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

