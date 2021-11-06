Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 90,100 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.70%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

