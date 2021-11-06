Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 237,500 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $30,760,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.95. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

