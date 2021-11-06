Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CPRI opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

