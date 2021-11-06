Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

BKD stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,974. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

