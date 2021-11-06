Brokers Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$54.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.65.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.