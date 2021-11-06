Brokers Offer Predictions for Linde plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Linde in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

NYSE:LIN opened at $331.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.27. Linde has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $332.61. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

