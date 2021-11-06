Brokers Offer Predictions for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.43 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

