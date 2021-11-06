Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cousins Properties in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after buying an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

