Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alexander’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alexander’s in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $17.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ALX stock opened at $279.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.76 and its 200-day moving average is $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $237.50 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.