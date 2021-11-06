Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Target Price at $16.31

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,982. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $600,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

