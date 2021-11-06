Brokerages Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.45. 136,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,904. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.