Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$22.82

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.86.

TPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TPZ opened at C$18.21 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.42 and a twelve month high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.30.

