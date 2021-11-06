Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Price Target at $43.78

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 43.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 237.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 297,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,109. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.90%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

