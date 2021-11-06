Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $42.50

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

