Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $106.60

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.94.

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

