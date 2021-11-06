Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $269.00

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.86.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.46. The company had a trading volume of 385,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a twelve month low of $144.37 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

