Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT at $59.50

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,660 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. eXp World has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.