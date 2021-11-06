Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target at C$228.88

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$232.88.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CTC.A traded up C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$184.25. The company had a trading volume of 257,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,708. The firm has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$154.61 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$194.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

