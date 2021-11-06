Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $87.78

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.78.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,458. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -53.68. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

