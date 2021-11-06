Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $3.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings of $3.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89. Thor Industries reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

THO opened at $108.67 on Friday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

