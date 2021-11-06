Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.12.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $467.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.28. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

