Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.30. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $12.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.07 to $14.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

NYSE ESS traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $337.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,630. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $223.87 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

