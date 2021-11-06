Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,927,752 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

