Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 988,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,929. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

