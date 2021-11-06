Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,462. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $2,209,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 63.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 925,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.