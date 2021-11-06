Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter.

CONE traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.