Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CDR opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.