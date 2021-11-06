Brokerages Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 199,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,192. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

