Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Announce -$1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post ($1.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.61). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($7.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

