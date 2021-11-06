Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.28. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WEX by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSE WEX opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. WEX has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

