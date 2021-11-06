Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $974.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $981.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $82,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,522. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

