Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post sales of $35.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 180,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

