Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.40. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

NYSE BMO opened at $110.62 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

