BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 14th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

