BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

