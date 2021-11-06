Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Meridian worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Meridian stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

