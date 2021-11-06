Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 672,100 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 672,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $7,521,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 736,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

