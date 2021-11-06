Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank7 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

