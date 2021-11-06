Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $448,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

