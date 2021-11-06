Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Centrus Energy worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 107,177 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.60. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

