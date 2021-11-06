Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

