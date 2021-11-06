Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $146,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,098 shares in the company, valued at $326,748.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AP opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.83 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

