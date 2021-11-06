Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Select Energy Services worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.21 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $778.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

