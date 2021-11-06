Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 26,029 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE EURN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is -4.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EURN. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.