Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

