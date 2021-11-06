Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

