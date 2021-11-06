Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 332,008.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,673.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.69 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

